Hunt for bogus health worker who gave fake Covid jab to woman of 92

Published: 1:08 AM January 8, 2021





A man who duped a 92-year-old woman and took cash when he gave her a fake Covid-19 vaccine is being hunted by City of London Police.

CCTV images have been released today (Jan-8) showing the suspect who was caught yesterday on camera.

The man first called at the pensioner’s home on December 30, claiming to be “from the NHS” to administer the vaccine. She let him in and was given an injection with “a dart like implement”.

He charged her £160, which would be “reimbursed by the NHS”, before leaving. But he called again on Monday (Jan 4) and asked for another £100.

“This is totally unacceptable assault which won’t be tolerated,” Det Insp Kevin Ives said. “It is crucial we catch him as he may endanger people’s lives.”

Detectives don’t yet known what substance was injected, but the pensioner was later examined in hospital and has suffered no ill effects.

The bogus health worker is described as white, with a London accent, in his early 30s, about 5ft 9ins tall, medium build with light brown hair. The CCTV shot shows him wearing a navy blue tracksuit with white stripes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 with reference ‘3042’, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.