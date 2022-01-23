Rahin Ahmed of Wellington Way, Tower Hamlets was charged with five drugs supply offences - Credit: Google Maps

A Bow man has been charged with five drugs supply offences following a large-scale police investigation.

Rahin Ahmed of Wellington Way appeared at Colchester Magistrates Court on Friday (January 21).

The 20-year-old was charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and one count of possession of criminal property.

Ahmed was remanded in custody - his next court date is yet to be determined, according to Essex Police.

A second man in his 20s, arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs, has been released under investigation.

The charges follow Essex Police's Operation Raptor investigation into the supply of drugs across Essex, London and Hertfordshire.

