Bow man and Piers Corbyn arrested over anti-vax Auschwitz leaflet

Published: 12:52 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM February 4, 2021

Piers Corbyn being led away by police at an anti-lockdown demonstration last year - Credit: PA

A Bow man and the brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn have been arrested over leaflets comparing the Covid vaccine to the holocaust.

The sick leaflets depict a drawing of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz, changing the words above its gate from ‘Arbeit Macht Frei’, meaning ‘work sets you free’, to “vaccines are safe path to freedom”.

It also uses the Evening Standard's masthead as part of the poster design.

The leaflet, distributed in south London last month, credits its concept to 73-year-old Piers Corbyn, while the drawing is attributed to Alexander Heaton, from Bow.

Mr Heaton, 37, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, while Mr Corbyn was arrested for malicious communications and public nuisance.

Both men were taken to a south London police station and have been bailed to return in early March.

Mr Heaton was previously charged with breaking lockdown restrictions alongside Mr Corbyn during an anti-lockdown protest in May, last year.