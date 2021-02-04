Bow man and Piers Corbyn arrested over anti-vax Auschwitz leaflet
- Credit: PA
A Bow man and the brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn have been arrested over leaflets comparing the Covid vaccine to the holocaust.
The sick leaflets depict a drawing of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz, changing the words above its gate from ‘Arbeit Macht Frei’, meaning ‘work sets you free’, to “vaccines are safe path to freedom”.
It also uses the Evening Standard's masthead as part of the poster design.
The leaflet, distributed in south London last month, credits its concept to 73-year-old Piers Corbyn, while the drawing is attributed to Alexander Heaton, from Bow.
Mr Heaton, 37, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, while Mr Corbyn was arrested for malicious communications and public nuisance.
You may also want to watch:
Both men were taken to a south London police station and have been bailed to return in early March.
Mr Heaton was previously charged with breaking lockdown restrictions alongside Mr Corbyn during an anti-lockdown protest in May, last year.
Most Read
- 1 Covid vaccine can now be booked over the phone on Tower Hamlets helpline
- 2 Repton ABC legend Tony Burns dies
- 3 Bow man and Piers Corbyn arrested over anti-vax Auschwitz leaflet
- 4 Police raid suspected cannabis café in Spitalfields
- 5 Landlords in east London buck trend by turning a profit during pandemic
- 6 Man from Bow charged with pretending to be police officer in Stratford
- 7 Naked man spotted walking the streets after Whitechapel murder
- 8 Leyton Orient boss Embleton reveals current circumstances are making it harder to seal new contracts
- 9 Mosque mobilises to reach isolated East End families with food
- 10 Whitechapel murder victim named as teenager charged with killing