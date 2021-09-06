Bow rapper Wiley charged with assault and burglary
- Credit: PA Wire
Bow rapper Wiley has been charged with assault and burglary after an alleged incident at the Forest Gate home of a former kickboxer.
The performer is accused of breaking into the flat on Romford Road on August 28, smashing plates and assaulting Ali Jacko.
Wiley - real name Richard Kylea Cowie Jr - is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 13 charged with assault by beating and burglary with intent to cause criminal damage.
The 42-year-old had been using Mr Jacko’s recording studio before the pandemic.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “At around 10pm on Saturday, August 28, police were called to a flat in Romford Road, Forest Gate.
You may also want to watch:
“It was alleged that a man had entered the flat, assaulted the occupant and caused criminal damage to property. The man was arrested and taken into custody.
“The occupant, an adult male, sustained a minor injury. London Ambulance Service were not required.”
Most Read
- 1 Call to remain vigilant after gay man killed in park in Mile End
- 2 Pet poodle dies after being savaged in Poplar park
- 3 'Anti-vax' demo slammed by Tower Hamlets councillor for diverting police from crime victim
- 4 Call made for revamped station's signs to be in both Bangla and English
- 5 Bow rapper Wiley charged with assault and burglary
- 6 ABBA to stage first concerts in 40 years in east London
- 7 Three held after shots reportedly fired at house in Bethnal Green
- 8 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?
- 9 Rape victim speaks out as Met Police relaunch Ask for Angela scheme
- 10 Elderly man punched in face on Central Line train