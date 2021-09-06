Bow rapper Wiley charged with assault and burglary

Published: 6:00 PM September 6, 2021

Rapper Wiley - from Tower Hamlets - has been charged with assault and burglary at the Forest Gate home of a former kickboxer. - Credit: PA Wire

Bow rapper Wiley has been charged with assault and burglary after an alleged incident at the Forest Gate home of a former kickboxer.

The performer is accused of breaking into the flat on Romford Road on August 28, smashing plates and assaulting Ali Jacko.

Wiley - real name Richard Kylea Cowie Jr - is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 13 charged with assault by beating and burglary with intent to cause criminal damage.

The 42-year-old had been using Mr Jacko’s recording studio before the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “At around 10pm on Saturday, August 28, police were called to a flat in Romford Road, Forest Gate.

“It was alleged that a man had entered the flat, assaulted the occupant and caused criminal damage to property. The man was arrested and taken into custody.

“The occupant, an adult male, sustained a minor injury. London Ambulance Service were not required.”