Appeal after girl slapped, kicked and threatened near Mudchute DLR

Published: 11:02 AM July 2, 2021

The police are searching for a boy who slapped and kicked a girl after threatening to push her onto train tracks.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers have launched an investigation after the assault near Mudchute DLR station on the Isle of Dogs.

The victim boarded a DLR train at Crossharbour station just after 8am on Thursday, June 17 as her attacker got on further up the platform.

As the train neared Mudchute station, the teenager drew closer to her and demanded she get off the train.

When it arrived he shoved her off and onto the platform, ordering her to leave the station with him.

After she refused, he threatened to push her onto the tracks if she did not do what he said.

The boy led her away from the station then slapped her twice in the face, threw her to the floor and kicked the back of her legs over and over again.

The ordeal ended when he eventually let her go, telling her to go to school.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting 291 of 17/06/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.