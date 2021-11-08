Victim of fatal stabbing at Bow Lock named by police

Mohammed Aqil Mahdi, 22, died at Navigation Road next to canal - Credit: Met Police

A man who died at the canalside near the Bow Lock has been identified as 22-year-old Mohammed Aqil Mahdi from Camden.

At around 8.45am on Saturday, police were called to Navigation Road next to the Hertford Cut by ambulance paramedics who were treating Mohammed with stab wounds.

But Mohammed was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination is being arranged.

His family, who were contacted on Saturday, are being supported by specialist officers.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Scotland Yard said today (November 8) he is believed to be Mohammed Aqil Mahdi who lived in the Camden area of north London.

The police investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime team. There have been no arrests.

Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said he is "determined to get justice for his family".

"Our investigation is at an early stage, but we are making progress," he said.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or "anyone who saw anything that may be significant" to call 101, with reference 2171/06NOV, or Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555111.