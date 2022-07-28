News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

E-scooter rider named and man arrested over fatal Canary Wharf crash

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:58 PM July 28, 2022
Manilla Street

A 32-year-old man died after a crash involving an e-scooter and a car in Manilla Street - Credit: Google

Police have named a man who died after being hit by a car in Canary Wharf as they appeal for witnesses to the crash.

Joshim Uddin was riding an e-scooter when he was involved in a collision with a blue Kia in Manilla Street on Sunday afternoon (July 24).

The 32-year-old, who was from the Isle of Dogs, died in hospital around three hours later.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (July 26) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to return on a date in late August.

Det Sgt Mark Palmer, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, appealed for dash cam owners who were in the area at the time to check their footage.

"We are still piecing together the circumstances surrounding the incident – if you can help us, please do get in touch," he said.

Anyone who saw the collision or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to call 020 8597 4874 or 101, giving the reference number CAD 5622/24JUL.

London Live News
Canary Wharf News
Tower Hamlets News

