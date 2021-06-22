News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police bid to trace man in connection with Tube station sex assault

Michael Cox

Published: 8:34 AM June 22, 2021   
Police want to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault at Canary Wharf Tube station on June 6.

Police are appealing for help to trace a man in connection with a sexual assault on an escalator at Canary Wharf Tube station.

A woman was assaulted by a man at around 7.30pm on Sunday, June 6.

British Transport Police (BTP) think the man pictured may be able to help with their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 436 of 06/06/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

British Transport Police
Crime
Canary Wharf News

