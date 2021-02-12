News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police raid cannabis cafe in 200-year-old Whitechapel building

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Published: 7:29 PM February 12, 2021   
London, United Kingdom - Thursday 11 February 2021 - THH, Cannabis Cafe police raid, Whitechapel Ro

Police raided a suspected cannabis cafe in Whitechapel Road. - Credit: Rehan Jamil

A raid by 24 police officers on a 200-year-old building in Whitechapel, in the early hours of Friday, February 12 revealed a nightclub-style cannabis café.

In a joint operation with police, Tower Hamlets Homes (THH) followed up on a tip-off from a resident on the Chicksand Estate.  Residents had been concerned about frequent late night visitors and associated Covid risks of groups congregating.

Officers from THH Homes’ dedicated police team were joined by Met Police to raid the premises. One person, who appeared to be in charge and was found in possession of a firearm, was arrested.  A quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized, and a closure notice on the premises issued.

cannabis cafe in whitechapel raided by police

The premises in Whitechapel raided by police following a tip-off from a resident on the nearby Chicksand Estate. - Credit: Google

During the operation, a group of six café customers entered, found the police there and attempted to run away.  One man was issued with a Covid fine, after telling police that he was “from Barking and just here to chill with my mates”.

The building was formerly home to a school and youth services.

Officers from Tower Hamlets Homes, the police, and mounted police officers, have been carrying out  patrols across Tower Hamlets Homes managed estates today "as a visible reassurance to residents".

Susmita Sen, chief executive of Tower Hamlets Homes, said:
“Coronavirus has made things tougher for all of us, but we won’t allow residents on our estates to be subject not just to anti-social behaviour, but also Covid risks.  We will continue to work with our partners on operations like this and crack down on those who disregard the law.”

London, United Kingdom - Thursday 11 February 2021 - THH, Cannabis Cafe police raid, Whitechapel Ro

Bagging up evidence. - Credit: ©Rehan Jamil

Mayor John Biggs said: “We know that our residents are concerned about drug dealing and taking, which is why we conduct these partnership operations. I want all residents to be assured that despite lockdown restrictions, we will continue to target individuals committing crimes in our borough”

Supt Andy Port added: “I hope this demonstrates that we will not tolerate illegal activity like this blighting the lives of the local community. My officers will continue to patrol the borough to enforce the Covid legislation where necessary.”

On January 28, police raided a suspected cannabis cafe in Shadwell.

drug debris at cannabis cafe

Evidence of drug taking was found. - Credit: Rehan Jamil

London, United Kingdom - Thursday 11 February 2021 - THH, Cannabis Cafe police raid, Whitechapel Ro

Police approach the premises in Whitechapel before the raid - Credit: ©Rehan Jamil

London, United Kingdom - Thursday 11 February 2021 - THH, Cannabis Cafe police raid, Whitechapel Ro

A police officer inside the cannabis cafe in Whitechapel. - Credit: ©Rehan Jamil


