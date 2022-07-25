News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

'Large' cannabis factory discovered in former police station

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:46 PM July 25, 2022
The former police station in Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs, which was sold to a private company in February

The former police station in Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs, which was sold to a private company in February - Credit: Google

A large cannabis factory was found in a former police station in Tower Hamlets last night.

Officers from Central East borough command unit were alerted to a potential cannabis factory at the former Isle of Dogs Police Station in Manchester Road, at 8.20pm on July 24. 

According to Scotland Yard, on arrival a "large" cannabis factory was found.

The Isle of Dogs Police Station was sold to a private company on 25 February this year, and is no longer the property of the Metropolitan Police Service, they stressed.

The building is currently a crime scene, and officers are still at the location. 

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

