'Large' cannabis factory discovered in former police station
Published: 5:46 PM July 25, 2022
- Credit: Google
A large cannabis factory was found in a former police station in Tower Hamlets last night.
Officers from Central East borough command unit were alerted to a potential cannabis factory at the former Isle of Dogs Police Station in Manchester Road, at 8.20pm on July 24.
According to Scotland Yard, on arrival a "large" cannabis factory was found.
The Isle of Dogs Police Station was sold to a private company on 25 February this year, and is no longer the property of the Metropolitan Police Service, they stressed.
The building is currently a crime scene, and officers are still at the location.
There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.