Arrests made after car collides with vehicles on Westferry Road

Two men have been arrested after a car collided with vehicles in east London on April 7

A car collided with vehicles on Westferry Road earlier this week, after it failed to stop for police.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the car, which was allegedly reported lost or stolen, failed to stop for officers at around 8.45am - April 7.

They added: "A short while later it was in collision with other vehicles".

The car hit into vehicles on Westferry Road, where it meets Tiller Road, nearby to Sir John McDougall Gardens and Arnhem Wharf Primary School.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

There were no reports of any serious injuries and enquiries into the circumstances continue.