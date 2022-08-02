Teenager, 17, arrested after car crashes into Bow apartment building
Published: 12:45 PM August 2, 2022
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle after a car crashed into an apartment building in Bow last night.
Police were called at 9.46pm on Monday (August 1) to reports of a road traffic collision in Bow Common Lane.
The car had knocked down a number of bollards and crashed into the entrance of Thimble Court, Scotland Yard said.
The Met said there were no reported injuries.
A spokesperson said: "A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
"He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.
"Enquiries continue."
Bow Common Lane was closed while police and firefighters dealt with the scene.