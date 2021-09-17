Jailed: Robbers who targeted OAPs at east London cashpoints

Published: 4:17 PM September 17, 2021

Anton Welio and Stephanie Smillie... each jailed five years for string of cashpoint robberies - Credit: Met Police

A man and woman have been jailed after carrying out at least 11 robberies on pensioners at cashpoints across east London.

Anton Welio grabbed the cash while his accomplice Stephanie Smillie kept lookout.

The 34-year-olds from Philpot Street in Stepney targeted elderly men and women withdrawing money from cash machines, mostly in Newham, with £500 taken in one robbery.

Welio approached the victims from behind and started talking to them, then pushed them aside and grabbed their money as it came out of the machines while Smillie kept watch, before both run off.

But they were identified by Det Con Raf Patel and Det Sgt Keith Faris, from the Met’s North East burglary and robbery unit, while trawling through CCTV footage. Both were arrested in January.

“This pair carried out cowardly robberies on elderly people,” Det Con Patel said. “This sort of crime creates fear in some of the most vulnerable people who may already been concerned about going out in public during the height of the pandemic.”

Welio admitted 13 robberies and Smillie 11, both pleading guilty when they appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 10. They have each been jailed for five years.