News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Jailed: Robbers who targeted OAPs at east London cashpoints

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 4:17 PM September 17, 2021   
Anton Welio and Stephanie Smillie... each jailed five years for string of cashpoint robberies

Anton Welio and Stephanie Smillie... each jailed five years for string of cashpoint robberies - Credit: Met Police

A man and woman have been jailed after carrying out at least 11 robberies on pensioners at cashpoints across east London. 

Anton Welio grabbed the cash while his accomplice Stephanie Smillie kept lookout. 

The 34-year-olds from Philpot Street in Stepney targeted elderly men and women withdrawing money from cash machines, mostly in Newham, with £500 taken in one robbery.  

Welio approached the victims from behind and started talking to them, then pushed them aside and grabbed their money as it came out of the machines while Smillie kept watch, before both run off. 

But they were identified by Det Con Raf Patel and Det Sgt Keith Faris, from the Met’s North East burglary and robbery unit, while trawling through CCTV footage. Both were arrested in January. 

“This pair carried out cowardly robberies on elderly people,” Det Con Patel said. “This sort of crime creates fear in some of the most vulnerable people who may already been concerned about going out in public during the height of the pandemic.” 

Welio admitted 13 robberies and Smillie 11, both pleading guilty when they appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 10. They have each been jailed for five years. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager suffers 'life-changing' injuries after alleged attack in Shadwell
  2. 2 Two men arrested in connection with Shadwell double stabbing
  3. 3 Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man
  1. 4 Man found with stab injuries in Stepney
  2. 5 Man who died in Mile End park named
  3. 6 Truman Brewery offices, shops and restaurants plan gets green light
  4. 7 Repair Shop's Jay Blades hosts bingo for older Londoners
  5. 8 Two men rescued from Shadwell flat fire
  6. 9 Councillor ex-husband of MP Apsana Begum suspended from Labour Party
  7. 10 Three held after shots reportedly fired at house in Bethnal Green
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Arrest... the moment youth is taken into custody in Shoreditch

'Food delivery' youth in suspect Shoreditch drugs bust

Mike Brooke

person
Rail passengers who travel on TfL have taken to Twitter to voice their dissastisfation with the serv

Travel

Roadworks and rail disruption: What to avoid when travelling next week

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Protesters against Truman Brewery site development 

Truman's Brewery future being debated at Tower Hamlets Council

Mike Brooke

person
Detective pleads guilty to voyeurism crimes

Courts

East London police chief slams detective who admitted voyeurism crimes

Mike Brooke

person