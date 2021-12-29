News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man sought after indecent exposure on bus in Shoreditch area

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:33 PM December 29, 2021
CCTV image of man on a route 149 bus who police wish to identify

Police wish to identify this man as part of their investigation into an indecent exposure inciden ton a route 149 bus - Credit: Met Police

A man exposed and touched himself on a bus near Liverpool Street Station, police say.

Two women aged in their 20s reported seeing the man behave indecently while travelling southbound on the 149 bus route between 7.30am and 7.45am on November 5.

Police say the man disembarked at Bus Stop D in Shoreditch High Street, near the junction with Plough Yard.

"It is possible that he works in the area,” a Met spokesperson said. 

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to identify as part of their investigation.

Man disembarking bus in Shoreditch High Street

If you know this man, call the Met Police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 5033/5NOV - or contact Crimestoppers - Credit: Met Police

Anyone who can name the man pictured should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 5033/5NOV. 

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org on 0800 555 111.

