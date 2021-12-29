Police wish to identify this man as part of their investigation into an indecent exposure inciden ton a route 149 bus - Credit: Met Police

A man exposed and touched himself on a bus near Liverpool Street Station, police say.

Two women aged in their 20s reported seeing the man behave indecently while travelling southbound on the 149 bus route between 7.30am and 7.45am on November 5.

Police say the man disembarked at Bus Stop D in Shoreditch High Street, near the junction with Plough Yard.

"It is possible that he works in the area,” a Met spokesperson said.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to identify as part of their investigation.

Anyone who can name the man pictured should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 5033/5NOV.

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org on 0800 555 111.