Man hit with metal object in 'racially motivated' Brick Lane attack

Published: 4:41 PM August 27, 2021

Three men police want to trace following incident in Brick Lane 3.30am on July 25, 2021 - Credit: Met Police

Police have released CCTV images and issued a witness appeal after a man was attacked in Brick Lane, an incident police are treating as "racially motivated".

They want to trace three men seen on camera in the area around Bethnal Green.

The 34-year-old victim has had to have reconstructive surgery after being hit in the face with a metal object.

He had been out for dinner in the early hours of Sunday, July 25, when he was attacked in Brick Lane at around 3.30am.

It is being treated as “a racially motivated hate crime” because of the language detectives say was used by the attackers.

Officers have sifted through CCTV footage in the area and have released images of three men they want to identify.

“The entire attack is captured on CCTV,” Det Con Caelen Matthewson-Davies revealed. “It shows three men walking around trying to start fights with people.”

The attack has left the man traumatised and he now suffers panic attacks, she added.

“This was an unprovoked attack,” the detective said. “He is an innocent victim who was enjoying a night out.

“The streets should be safe for people when they are out. There is no place for the violence that we saw here.

“We stand against all incidents of racism and urge anyone impacted by such crimes to call us.”

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the men pictured.

Anyone recognising any of them or has information or witnessed the attack at 3.30am on July 25 is being urged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4370/26Aug.

Alternatively, call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 which can't be traced.