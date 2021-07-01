News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Man arrested after alleged Brick Lane 'child abduction attempt'

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 4:55 PM July 1, 2021   
Arrest reported following Bric Lane 'child snatch attempt' incident

Arrest reported following alleged Brick Lane 'child snatch attempt' - Credit: Met Police

A man is in custody for an alleged attempted child abduction said to have occurred in Brick Lane.  

Parents were warned after a young boy was allegedly approached on the way home from school on June 25.

Police stepped up patrols around school pick-up and drop-off times to reassure the community around the Spitalfields and Bethnal Green neighbourhoods close to Brick Lane.  

The boy was reportedly with two other family members, who went to a family friend’s home nearby and alerted the police. He was said to be unharmed.   

Detectives sifted through CCTV footage from cameras in that part of Spitalfields and Bethnal Green as part of an investigation.

You may also want to watch:

“We have increased a high visibility presence in the area at key times,” a Scotland Yard spokesman told the Advertiser after the police operation got underway. “This includes school drop-off and pick-up times to reassure the community and ensure that any further potential crime is disrupted.” 

Anyone with information about the alleged incident was asked to call 101 or tweet MetCC, with the reference 6617/25JUN, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. But in emergency or life-threatening incident, dial 999. 

The Met Police have specially trained officers in a new programme to help young children across in London protect themselves from danger.

Most Read

  1. 1 Leyton Orient reportedly interested in Southend full-back Elvis Bwomono
  2. 2 Appeal to identify man following attempts to snatch schoolboy on Brick Lane
  3. 3 Parents warned: Police hunt after man tries to snatch child in Brick Lane
  1. 4 Southend will not let Elvis leave cheaply despite Leyton Orient interest
  2. 5 Families 'plagued by rats' call for more bin collections in Poplar
  3. 6 Covid cases nearly triple over one month in Barts hospitals
  4. 7 'Aberfeldy hero' pupils tell planners what Poplar's future should be
  5. 8 Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?
  6. 9 Apsana Begum MP: 'We must address health inequalities'
  7. 10 Jackett reveals Leyton Orient are hunting down a number of targets
Crime
Tower Hamlets News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Men convicted or jailed in east London this week

Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed in east London this week?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Fatima Targa meets Cllr Motin Uz-Zaman at her Targa Green café in Bow

Fund opens to help East End traders back on their feet after Covid

Mike Brooke

person
Nahim Ahmed

Tower Hamlets youth worker on lack of funding for vital services

Stephanie Stapleton

Logo Icon
West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (left) and Ipswich Town's Aaron Drinan battle for the ball during

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient set to sign Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon