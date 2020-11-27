Published: 7:00 AM November 27, 2020 Updated: 8:45 PM December 7, 2020

A corrupt police officer stationed in east London who used his patrol car to intercept drug-running cash in a conspiracy to acquire criminal property has been dismissed from the Met after his conviction in court.

Pc Kashif Mahmood, working in the Met’s Central East command covering Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney, is currently being held in a cell while awaiting his sentence and could face jail time.

He was dismissed from the Met Police without notice at a disciplinary hearing held on November 26.

“It’s entirely right that Pc Mahmood has been dismissed from the Met,” Police Commander Paul Betts from the Yard’s Directorate of Professional Standards said after the disciplinary hearing.

“This is a serious matter and there is absolutely no place for corruption within the police service. He will also be placed on the College of Policing ‘barred list’ following his conviction at court.”

An undercover investigation began in March into Mahmood’s activities with others involved in “the wholesale movement of drugs” and laundering hundreds of thousands of pounds between November last year and March.

He was in uniform and using a marked police car with an associate dressed as a police officer, investigators found.

The conspirators took cash from couriers which was either due to be laundered or had been provided as payment for drugs.

But his ruse was uncovered and the corrupt cop was arrested in April, then again for further offences in July when he was finally charged, following the investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards’ Anti-Corruption command.

Mahmood had already landed in the dock at Southwark Crown Court in July when he admitted misconduct in public office and conspiracy to acquire criminal property, convicted with five others.

Yesterday’s misconduct hearing found all allegations against him proven that his conduct was a breach of the standards of professional behaviour for “discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity” as well as duties and responsibilities, which together amounted to “gross misconduct in public office”.

Mahmood, now in custody, faces his sentence at the crown court on December 22.