East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Man arrested by Met counter-terrorism police

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 4:20 PM November 2, 2021
Arrest in east London in probe into 'terrorism publication'

Arrest in east London in probe into 'terrorism publication' - Credit: Met Police

A man has been arrested at an east London address as part of a police  investigation into sharing extremist material online. 

The 28-year-old was arrested on Tuesday morning  (November 2) on suspicion of "disseminating terrorist publications” which is banned by the 2006 Terrorism Act.

He was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and taken in custody, Scotland Yard has confirmed.  

The man was at one of two east London addresses raided and searched by officers from the Met’s SO15 Counter Terrorism Command which is investigating alleged “extreme Islamist material” posted on social media. No further details are being released about the location.

Appeal for public alert

Appeal for public alert - Credit: Met Police

Scotland Yard, meanwhile, is urging public vigilance “to defeat terrorism” and appealing for anyone who hears “something unusual or suspicious” or thinks someone may be involved in terrorism activity to contact gov.uk/ACT online in confidence — or dial 999 in any life-threatening emergency. 

Author Picture Icon