Jailed: East End county lines dealers who peddled heroin and crack cocaine

Published: 2:16 PM February 26, 2021

L-R: Mohammed Jahan, 22, was sentenced to four years while Saidul Islam, 24, was sentenced to 21 months at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, February 25. - Credit: Kent Police

Four county lines drug dealers who sold heroin and crack cocaine have been jailed.

Mohammed Jahan of Glengall Grove, Cubitt Town, and Saidul Islam of Diss Street, Shoreditch, along with Vincent Griffin of Westgate-on-Sea and Andrew Evans of Brighton, were part of the "Youngz" and "Smokey" networks.

They supplied Class A drugs to towns in Kent between January and August last year, but were stopped after raids in east London, Chatham, Thanet and Brighton.

The four were sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, February 25.

They all admitted conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine. Jahan was sentenced to four years. Islam was sentenced to 21 months. Griffin was jailed for six years and Evans for four years.

You may also want to watch:

Pc Ben Shove said: "This investigation ended two county lines which were actively supplying heroin and crack cocaine to the Medway towns.

"Each of these offenders [is] responsible for a huge amount of harm that people misusing drugs have had to endure, not to mention the detrimental impact this has on their families and the community."

The dealing came to light following an investigation by Kent Police’s county line and gang team with help from the Met.

The men used two phone numbers to arrange the supply of heroin and crack cocaine with more than 65,000 calls or text messages made over eight months.

Evans (left) acted as a runner while Griffin was identified as the main line holder. - Credit: Kent Police

Griffin, 25, was identified as the main line holder, with Evans, 33, and Jahan, 22, acting as runners while Islam, 24, was responsible for storing the drugs.

About 14 grams of heroin and 14 grams of crack cocaine - with a combined street value of about £2,800 - were seized from Islam’s home.

Pc Shove said: "Despite being spread over a vast area, and having a well organised pattern of offending, we were able to build a strong case that left them with little option but to plead guilty.

"We will never turn a blind-eye to drug dealing and, as these four men have found out, we will do everything in our power to bring any offender to justice."