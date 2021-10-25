News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 7:34 AM October 25, 2021   
Johal Rathour, 18, is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with black curly hair and a beard.

Johal Rathour, 18, is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with black curly hair and a beard. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police are trying to locate a man who drove the wrong way through the Blackwall Tunnel.

Johal Rathour is wanted in connection with vehicle theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police after driving the wrong way down the 1.35km tunnel between Tower Hamlets and Greenwich shortly after 4am on Friday, August 6. 

The 18-year-old has links to Newham, Romford, Grays and Erith (Kent). 

He is described as an Asian man, 5ft 8ins tall, with black curly hair and a beard. He has a distinctive horizontal scar between his eyebrows and a hand tattoo that reads ‘Mum’. 

Anyone who has information concerning the whereabouts of Johal Rathour should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7580/09OCT. 

You may also want to watch:

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Road and rail disruptions to expect in east London this week
  2. 2 Isle of Dogs man who murdered teenager at Crossharbour DLR sentenced to 27 years
  3. 3 Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End
  1. 4 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids
  2. 5 Why TfL won't restart the night tube on Jubilee line just yet
  3. 6 Man killed after fall from Bow tower block
  4. 7 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
  5. 8 New pizza restaurant opening with drag and disco party
  6. 9 Police officers save lives in two sperate emergencies on same shift
  7. 10 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
Metropolitan Police
Tower Hamlets News
Romford News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

GV of Mile End underground station

Crime

Man found stabbed on board night bus

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon
Tower block on Montieth housing estate deemed structurally unsafe

Housing News

Why some families can't leave Bow's 'dangerous structure' tower block

Mike Brooke

person
Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton

Business

Fast food! Lewis Hamilton-backed chain opening east London branches

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon
London Fire Brigade responded to the incident late last night

Two hospitalised as 60 firefighters tackle blaze in Stratford

William Mata

Author Picture Icon