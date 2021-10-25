Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel

Published: 7:34 AM October 25, 2021

Johal Rathour, 18, is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with black curly hair and a beard. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police are trying to locate a man who drove the wrong way through the Blackwall Tunnel.

Johal Rathour is wanted in connection with vehicle theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police after driving the wrong way down the 1.35km tunnel between Tower Hamlets and Greenwich shortly after 4am on Friday, August 6.

The 18-year-old has links to Newham, Romford, Grays and Erith (Kent).

He is described as an Asian man, 5ft 8ins tall, with black curly hair and a beard. He has a distinctive horizontal scar between his eyebrows and a hand tattoo that reads ‘Mum’.

Anyone who has information concerning the whereabouts of Johal Rathour should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7580/09OCT.

You may also want to watch:

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.