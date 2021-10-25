Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
Police are trying to locate a man who drove the wrong way through the Blackwall Tunnel.
Johal Rathour is wanted in connection with vehicle theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police after driving the wrong way down the 1.35km tunnel between Tower Hamlets and Greenwich shortly after 4am on Friday, August 6.
The 18-year-old has links to Newham, Romford, Grays and Erith (Kent).
He is described as an Asian man, 5ft 8ins tall, with black curly hair and a beard. He has a distinctive horizontal scar between his eyebrows and a hand tattoo that reads ‘Mum’.
Anyone who has information concerning the whereabouts of Johal Rathour should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7580/09OCT.
You may also want to watch:
To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Road and rail disruptions to expect in east London this week
- 2 Isle of Dogs man who murdered teenager at Crossharbour DLR sentenced to 27 years
- 3 Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End
- 4 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids
- 5 Why TfL won't restart the night tube on Jubilee line just yet
- 6 Man killed after fall from Bow tower block
- 7 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
- 8 New pizza restaurant opening with drag and disco party
- 9 Police officers save lives in two sperate emergencies on same shift
- 10 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines