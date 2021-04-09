News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Jailed: drug dealer who rammed police with stolen car to escape

Mike Brooke

Published: 11:11 AM April 9, 2021   
Lewis Lloyd... 27-year-old drug-dealer jailed after ramming police cars to escape

A drug dealer used a car stolen from Bethnal Green to ram police patrols while trying to escape arrest.

Lewis Lloyd, of Weir Hall Road in Tottenham, has now been jailed for three years and eight months after admitting 12 offences including cocaine dealing and beating up three police officers. 

Police stopped Lloyd driving a black Audi, which had been car-jacked in Bethnal Green, with stolen number plates in Enfield in January.

They boxed him in, but he rammed the car at them, reversing and accelerating several times, causing the wheels to spin and smoke.

The fugitive fled and tried to grab a passing motorist from his car — but the driver was held in by his seatbelt, and foiled Lloyd's escape by turning off his vehicle's ignition.

Lloyd was arrested with 23 wraps of cocaine on him, and 10 bags of cannabis were seized from the stolen car.

Checks on the Audi showed it was stolen in a knifepoint robbery near Bethnal Green Road on December 8, Scotland Yard confirmed.

The 27-year-old carried out crimes including beating up emergency workers, assault with intent to commit robbery, possessing drugs for supply and acquiring criminal property.

He appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on April 7 to be sentenced.

