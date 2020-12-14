Jailed: Drug runner caught in police cocaine sting on Isle of Dogs

Published: 9:29 AM December 14, 2020 Updated: 9:40 AM December 14, 2020

A man who was caught in a sting supplying cocaine on the streets of east London has been jailed following a police drugs bust on the Isle of Dogs.

James Davidson has been caged for six years and eight months after being spotted delivering drugs while officers were on a surveillance operation.

The officers saw him drive a white Smart car to an address and hand a man a package who sniffed it then handed it back to Davidson, who then drove off and met a woman and directing her to a white van nearby who returned carrying a box.

Davidson was arrested near his home at The Quarterdeck in Millwall and was searched when officers found an encrypted mobile phone. He was charged on May 13 with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The 33-year-old was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday (December 11) following a previous appearance last month when he admitted conspiracy to supply.

Stash of cocaine that James Davidson was caught delivering to addresses on Isle of Dogs - Credit: Met Police



"Davidson’s arrest would no doubt have had a knock-on effect in the supply chain,” Det Insp Glenn Butler said later. “it would have disrupted the flow of drugs into London.

“Communities are affected by drugs because of the link with violent crime. We'll continue targeting those who make money from the misery of others.”

A 26-year-old woman who was stopped during the sting who had a cardboard box with three clingfilm wrapped blocks of cocaine denied knowing what was inside.

She refused to answer questions when taken into custody and was also charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine—but the case was dropped.