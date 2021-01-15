Driver arrested after police 'drugs patrol' stops car in Whitechapel 

Published: 4:32 PM January 15, 2021 Updated: 4:42 PM January 15, 2021

Snap bags and files containing "suspect substances" police found in the car in Whitechapel - Credit: Met Police

A driver has been arrested in Whitechapel after police say they discovered 20 snap bags and 17 tubs of suspected Class A drugs in his car.

Officers from a proactive “drugs patrol” stopped the car in Whitechapel Road on Thursday evening (January 14) because of “an incorrect number plate”.

They carried out a vehicle search and arrested him after finding the suspected drugs believed to be cocaine, Scotland Yard said.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody "on suspicion possessing class A drugs with intent to supply". The substances seized have been sent off for testing.

“Using our powers of stop and search has led to the seizure of these suspected drugs,” Insp Jamie Fowler from the Met’s Violent Crime taskforce said. “We know there’s a link between drugs and serious violence on the streets, so we are present in areas known for high levels of violence, looking to disrupt criminals in their tracks.”

Police found a Samurai sword police when they searched the arrested man's home - Credit: Met Police

The man arrested in Whitechapel had his home searched later where officers found a samurai sword and £4,000 cash, which were also seized. He was then released under investigation while detectives continue investigations.