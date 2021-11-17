Cannon Street Road, Whitechapel, where a man in his 40s sustained a head injury during a robbery of a commercial premises - Credit: Google

A man has been charged over two commercial robberies, both of which saw the victim sustain head injuries.

Duwayne McCullam, 51, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm whilst committing a Schedule 1 offence on Saturday (November 13).

The first charge relates to an incident on November 9 at a commercial premises in Cannon Street Road, Whitechapel.

The second charge relates to an incident which took place the following day in Garnet Street, Wapping - also at a commercial premises.

A man in his 40s sustained a head injury as a result of the first incident, while a man in his 50s was similarly injured during the second.

Both men's injuries were not life threatening.

McCullam has been remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on December 13.