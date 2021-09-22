Man in 30s dies after Isle of Dogs stabbing

Published: 10:24 AM September 22, 2021

A crime scene remains in place after a man was fatally stabbed on Isle of Dogs. - Credit: PA

An unidentified man was fatally stabbed in a reported fight on Isle of Dogs.

Police were called to East Ferry Road at 8.26pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 21) to reports of a group of men fighting.

Officers found a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from stab injuries and administered CPR before the London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived.

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Met spokesperson said: “Police are working to confirm the man's identity and inform his next of kin.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene is in place.”

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 101, quoting reference number CAD 7234/ 21 Sept.