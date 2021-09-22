Man in 30s dies after Isle of Dogs stabbing
Published: 10:24 AM September 22, 2021
- Credit: PA
An unidentified man was fatally stabbed in a reported fight on Isle of Dogs.
Police were called to East Ferry Road at 8.26pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 21) to reports of a group of men fighting.
Officers found a man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from stab injuries and administered CPR before the London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived.
Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Met spokesperson said: “Police are working to confirm the man's identity and inform his next of kin.
You may also want to watch:
“Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene is in place.”
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 101, quoting reference number CAD 7234/ 21 Sept.
Most Read
- 1 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
- 2 Concern growing for man last seen at Bow Road station
- 3 Man in 30s dies after Isle of Dogs stabbing
- 4 Sentencing of arms dealers set for one year after Isle of Dogs raid
- 5 Leyton Orient must be wary of Mansfield Town's strike force
- 6 Man found with stab injuries in Stepney
- 7 Man who died in Mile End park named
- 8 Two men arrested in connection with Shadwell double stabbing
- 9 Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man
- 10 Jailed: Robbers who targeted OAPs at east London cashpoints