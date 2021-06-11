News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Docklands man pleaded guilty to firearms offences

Holly Chant

Published: 9:06 AM June 11, 2021   
Andreas Antoniades, 29, of Marsh Wall.

Andreas Antoniades, 29, of Marsh Wall. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man from Marsh Wall has been sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment for multiple firearms offences. 

Andreas Antoniades, 29, of Marsh Wall, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to acquire a firearm and conspiracy to acquire ammunition on May 18.

He pleaded guilty along with two other men, Stephen Panagi, 57, of no fixed address and Daniel Sharpe, 45, of Beckton Gardens, Manchester. 

Both Panagi and Sharpe pleaded guilty to selling/transferring a firearm as well as ammunition and possession of cannabis earlier this year. Sharpe was also convicted of money laundering. 

A fourth person, Daniella Forde, 30, of Ardern Road, Manchester, failed to appear at court for sentencing and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. She pleaded guilty on April 16 to both possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

A converted 9mm PAK calibre, former blank-firing pistol. 

A forensics examination of the weapon dropped by Panagi revealed it to be a converted 9mm PAK calibre, former blank-firing pistol. - Credit: Metropolitan Police


On November 19 2020, officers observed Forde and Sharpe in a blue BMW. The car entered Gerrards Close and stopped near some garages.

Panagi, who was driving a Toyota Prius, parked next to the BMW and after the vehicles were together for less than a minute, he left. 

Officers stopped Panagi's car on John Bradshaw Road and as they approached he got out and dropped zip-bag and black box. 

Stephen Panagi, 57, of no fixed address.

Stephen Panagi, 57, of no fixed address. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The box was found to contain a loaded firearm along with 22 bullets. 

All three suspects were arrested and taken to a north London police station.

Call data showed no communication between the gun suppliers and customer, and since the suppliers had travelled from Manchester to London, officers were made to believe that a third party was involved to facilitate the transaction.

Enquiries identified Andreas Antoniades as the facilitator.

Daniel Sharpe, 45, of Beckton Gardens, Manchester.

Daniel Sharpe, 45, of Beckton Gardens, Manchester. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Phone data proved that Antoniades was in contact with both parties prior, during and post transaction between Sharpe and Panagi.

Antoniades was arrested for conspiracy to acquire a firearm and conspiracy to acquire ammunition on the April 19, 2021.

Antoniades, Panagi and Sharpe were sentenced on June 10 at Wood Green Crown Court. 

More than 20 bullets were found by police as well as a gun. 

More than 20 bullets were found by police as well as a gun. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Detective Inspector Glenn Butler, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Each of the 22 bullets seized could have gone on to cause serious injury, or even death, if we had not seized them.

“Firearms have no place in London."

Anyone with knowledge of Danielle Ford's whereabouts should call police on 999. 

Daniella Forde, 30, of Ardern Road, Manchester.

Daniella Forde, 30, of Ardern Road, Manchester. - Credit: Metropolitan Police


