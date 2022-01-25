Bow man accused of carrying out fatal hammer attack appears at Old Bailey
- Credit: Met
A man from Bow has appeared in court accused of carrying out a fatal hammer attack on a stranger at a historic cemetery.
Erik Feld, 36, is charged with murdering Sri Lankan national Ranjith Kankanamalage last August.
The victim, aged 51, was last seen walking alone in Tower Hamlets on August 15.
A passer-by found him with "catastrophic injuries" the following morning at Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park.
The 51-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene; a subsequent post-mortem examination established blunt impact injuries to the head as the cause of death.
The imprint of the round head of a hammer was identified on 11 of the wounds.
Feld, who lived in the nearby Tredegar Road, was arrested on August 20 last year and bailed while the investigation continued.
The 36-year-old was re-arrested this month and charged with murder, first appearing before Thames Magistrates’ Court last Saturday (January 22).
Most Read
- 1 New Kray twins book to explore lives of gangsters 'aside from the crimes'
- 2 Bow man appears in court charged with murder after body found in cemetery
- 3 Japanese udon noodles chain to mark Canary Wharf opening with free bowls
- 4 Bow man charged with drugs supply and criminal property offences
- 5 East End's 'last' Victorian funeral parlour being restored - and opens as burger bar
- 6 Riverside park extension above new sewage structures given green light
- 7 Jailed: Man who robbed and blackmailed men he met on Grindr
- 8 'Time to end the injustice': Barts staff set to strike amid pay dispute
- 9 Shoreditch floral café blooms at new premises in Bethnal Green
- 10 How often do Londoners cycle to work in each borough?
He and the victim are not believed to have known each other.
Feld appeared before the Old Bailey today - Tuesday, January 25 - for a preliminary hearing in which Judge Simon Mayo QC set a plea hearing for April 12.
A trial date was not set; Feld was remanded into custody.