Bow man charged with murder after body found in cemetery
- Credit: Met
A man from Bow has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in a historic London cemetery.
Erik Feld appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday - January 22 - charged with the murder of 50-year-old Ranjith “Roy” Kankanamalage, who died on August 16 last year.
Feld, of Tredegar Road in Bow, wore a grey tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.
The 36-year-old has been remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow - January 25.
Mr Kankanamalage was pronounced dead at the scene after being discovered with head injuries in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park at about 6.30am on August 16.
A post-mortem examination found that the long-time Tower Hamlets resident died as a result of blunt-force trauma to the head.
