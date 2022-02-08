Family's plea on 25th anniversary of Shadwell pub murder

John Kennedy, 31, was killed at The Railway Arms pub in Sutton Street, Shadwell on February 8, 1997. - Credit: Met Police

The family of a man murdered in an East End pub 25 years ago say he's "forever missed" as the search for his killer continues.

Father of two John Kennedy, 31, was attacked on Saturday, February 8, 1997 at around 5.50am inside The Railway Arms in Sutton Street, Shadwell.

On the 25th anniversary of his death, Met detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward and offering a £30,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible.

A spokesperson for John's family said: "Please help us to finally get justice for our loved one whom is forever missed and will never be forgotten.

“There are many people who witnessed this murder and have not spoken out due to either misguided loyalty or code of conduct.

"John's life was taken away and the murderer should be held accountable for his death.

"Please find it in your hearts after 25 years to do the right thing and help bring the person responsible to justice."

John was a self-employed electrician and a keen footballer who played for a local team.

On the night before his death, he had gone out with friends visiting several pubs before arriving at the Railway Arms at around 3am.

Police say there were around 60 people at the pub at that time.

John was approached by someone and an "animated conversation" took place, which escalated to John being attacked and stabbed.

As he collapsed on the floor, the suspect fled the pub with another man and left in a vehicle.

Det Insp Kevin Prosser said: "A large number of people who were inside the Railway Arms at the time of this murder have chosen not to speak to police about it for 25 years.

“I hope that, given the number of years that have passed, someone who was there that night may now feel that they can come forward and tell us what they saw, and crucially, who was responsible.

"Despite the long years since his death, John's family continue to grieve and will find no peace until justice has been served for John."

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is asked to call 020 8345 3985.

Or, to remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

Information can also be provided by email via mipp.police.uk.