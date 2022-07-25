E-scooter rider dies after 'fail to stop' collision in Canary Wharf
Published: 2:22 PM July 25, 2022
- Credit: Google
An e-scooter rider has died after a collision in Canary Wharf.
Police attended Manilla Street yesterday (July 24) at around 5.40pm after being called by London Ambulance Service.
They received reports that the e-scooter had been in collision with a car.
The 32-year-old e-scooter rider died less than three hours later in hospital and his family have been informed, police said.
The force is trying to trace the driver of the car, which was a blue Kia, who failed to stop at the scene.
The car was later found nearby, according to a Met spokesperson.
Detectives are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call the Roads and Transport Policing Command on 020 8597 4874.
Most Read
- 1 E-scooter rider dies after 'fail to stop' collision in Canary Wharf
- 2 12-year-old boy stabbed in Poplar
- 3 'I pity them': Mother slams 'baby boy's' killers as they are jailed for life
- 4 Three stabbed in Chrisp Street chicken shop
- 5 Tower Hamlets LTNs to be reviewed following Lutfur Rahman's mayoral win
- 6 Jailed: 8 east London offenders put behind bars in June
- 7 Upminster man killed by hedge-trimmer in tragic gardening accident
- 8 Appeal: Victims feel 'extremely vulnerable' after bus sexual assaults
- 9 Jailed: Man stabbed woman to death and tried to murder another the next day
- 10 Appeal: Man struck by two cars following fight in Poplar
People can also phone 101 quoting CAD 5622/24JUL.