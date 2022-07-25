News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
E-scooter rider dies after 'fail to stop' collision in Canary Wharf

Michael Cox

Published: 2:22 PM July 25, 2022
Manilla Street

Police were called to the collision in Manilla Street - Credit: Google

An e-scooter rider has died after a collision in Canary Wharf.

Police attended Manilla Street yesterday (July 24) at around 5.40pm after being called by London Ambulance Service.

They received reports that the e-scooter had been in collision with a car.

The 32-year-old e-scooter rider died less than three hours later in hospital and his family have been informed, police said.

The force is trying to trace the driver of the car, which was a blue Kia, who failed to stop at the scene.

The car was later found nearby, according to a Met spokesperson.

Detectives are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call the Roads and Transport Policing Command on 020 8597 4874.

People can also phone 101 quoting CAD 5622/24JUL.

Metropolitan Police
Canary Wharf News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon