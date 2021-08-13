Girl, 12, sexually assaulted at DLR station

Published: 5:30 PM August 13, 2021

Police believe this man may have information which could help their investigation. - Credit: BTP

Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a DLR station.

The girl had left a train at Blackwall station with a friend about 4.05pm on May 28 this year.

As they turned to go down the stairs, the victim was sexually assaulted by a man.

The man then walked past her down the stairs.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information which could help their investigation.

You may also want to watch:

If you recognise him or have any information, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 398 of 28/05/21.

Information can alternatively be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.