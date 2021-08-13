Girl, 12, sexually assaulted at DLR station
Published: 5:30 PM August 13, 2021
- Credit: BTP
Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a DLR station.
The girl had left a train at Blackwall station with a friend about 4.05pm on May 28 this year.
As they turned to go down the stairs, the victim was sexually assaulted by a man.
The man then walked past her down the stairs.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information which could help their investigation.
You may also want to watch:
If you recognise him or have any information, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 398 of 28/05/21.
Information can alternatively be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Tower Hamlets by-election: Aspire ousts Labour to take Weavers ward
- 2 A Level results 2021: George Green's School head praises students' resilience in face of 'incredible challenges'
- 3 GCSE results: 100pc pass in 3 subjects at London Enterprise Academy
- 4 Social rent council homes completed by Canary Wharf
- 5 GCSE results: Bow pupils exceed expectations despite lockdown
- 6 Why Netflix could soon be filming blockbusters on the River Thames
- 7 Jailed: A12 subway sex predator who attacked lone women
- 8 'Paranoid and panic': study shows how some East Enders coped in Covid lockdown
- 9 Leyton Orient 'unlucky' in Carabao Cup defeat to QPR says Kenny Jackett
- 10 Candidates ready for Tower Hamlets by-election on August 12