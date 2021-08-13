News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Girl, 12, sexually assaulted at DLR station

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:30 PM August 13, 2021   
CCTV image from Blackwall DLR Station

Police believe this man may have information which could help their investigation. - Credit: BTP

Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a DLR station.

The girl had left a train at Blackwall station with a friend about 4.05pm on May 28 this year.

As they turned to go down the stairs, the victim was sexually assaulted by a man.

The man then walked past her down the stairs.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 398 of 28/05/21.

Information can alternatively be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crime
British Transport Police
Tower Hamlets News

