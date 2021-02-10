Published: 7:06 PM February 10, 2021 Updated: 7:11 PM February 10, 2021

A man who tried to buy a hand grenade has been convicted for a terrorism offence in east London following a raid on his home.

Mohammed Chowdhury was arrested after his address in Bethnal Green was searched – where detectives discovered he had downloaded documents on his phone on how to make explosives.

They found hand-written notes with details of chemicals and explosives and diagrams copied from the manuals he had downloaded. There was also information on how to create explosive devices.

The 24-year-old was found guilty on February 10 of attempting to possess an explosive with intent to endanger life or property.

He had already admitted possessing documents likely to be useful to prepare an act of terrorism when he appeared in court on November 18.

“Chowdhury made serious attempts at trying to get hold of a hand grenade,” the Met’s Counter Terrorism command chief Cmdr Richard Smith said. “He downloaded documents and manuals with details of how to create and deploy explosives and lethal weapons.

“The threat from terrorism remains and I urge anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to contact police, no matter how small or insignificant they think it may be.”

Chowdhury was charged with attempting to possess a grenade and four counts of possessing documents likely to be of use to a terrorist – all found on his phone. He is being sentenced on March 23.