Man 'brandishes gun' in busy Canary Wharf restaurant

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 9:22 AM June 8, 2021    Updated: 10:18 AM June 8, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses after men storm restaurant brandishing a gun

Police are appealing for witnesses after men went into a busy restaurant brandishing a gun - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly brandished a gun in a busy restaurant in Canary Wharf.

At around 11:10pm on Saturday (June 5), three men entered a restaurant in Pan Peninsula Square and approached three women.

One of the men is alleged to have produced a handgun and pointed it at the women.

The gun was not discharged but two of the women are reported to have been assaulted before the men fled the restaurant in the direction of South Quay DLR station, Scotland Yard said.

The suspects were described as three Black men and the man with the gun was described as wearing a grey hooded tracksuit and balaclava.

Det Sgt Richard Bunce from Central East CID said: "While no-one was seriously injured, this was a shocking incident that will have understandably traumatised those involved.

“The restaurant was busy at the time and I would ask anyone who witnessed the events, or who captured film or images on their phone, to contact police immediately.

“These men showed no regard for the safety of anyone inside the venue and they need to be apprehended.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the incident continue

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD8335/5Jun.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.


