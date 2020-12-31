Gun seized after woman tells police she was threatened in Whitechapel

Published: 7:37 PM December 31, 2020

A gun was recovered from an address in E3 - Credit: Met Police

A man has been arrested and a gun seized after a woman reported she had been threatened.

Police were called in the early hours of Wednesday, December 30 by a young woman who said she had been threatened by a man who produced a firearm from his bag after a meeting at a residential address in Whitechapel.

She said the man brandished it at her and warned her he would return again later with "the boys".

Around 24 hours later, after a series of successful enquiries, a 28-year-old suspect was tracked down to an address in E3.

Armed officers carried out a warrant and recovered a silver handgun, ammunition, and a quantity of suspected class A drugs.

Det Sgt Charlie Leather, of the Met's Trident command, said: “Thanks to the prompt actions taken by officers we have removed another dangerous weapon from the streets that could have been used to potentially injure or kill someone.

"The victim in this incident has been left understandably very shaken by her experience.”

If you have any information about someone you suspect may be carrying a knife or other weapon, contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111. Advice and support is also available for those with concerns through organisations including Knife Free and Fearless.