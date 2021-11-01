Police raid illegal street rave in Bethnal Green

An illegal music rave staged by a railway arch in Bethnal Green was raided by police.

The operation was one of five carried out across London to disrupt unlicensed events over the Halloween weekend, some targeting drug dealing where weapons and music equipment were seized.

“Illegal raves blight the lives of residents,” Chief Insp Jack May-Robinson warned. “We appreciate celebrating Halloween with house parties, but large events often attract anti-social behaviour and can be dangerous environments.”

The Bethnal Green rave followed a tip-off that an unlicensed event was planned in Birkbeck Street, off Cambridge Heath Road. The 30 people who had gathered left when officers turned up.

Extra weekend patrols were carried out across London. The biggest raid was on Saturday, October 30, when 300 youths gathered at a community centre in Lambeth and fireworks were thrown at officers. Fights broke out as the crowds began to disperse. One officer was treated for injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Another rave was broken up at railway arches in Rotherhithe where 150 people gathered. The sound system was seized.

Three people were arrested at raids in north and south London where drugs and weapons were seized.