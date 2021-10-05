Youth arrested in East End after spate of indecent exposure incidents

Published: 5:00 PM October 5, 2021

A teenager has been arrested after a spate of alleged indecent exposure incidents in the East End.

Incidents were reported to the Met Police between August 30 and September 28 around Poplar, Bow, Mile End, Bromley-by-Bow and Stepney.

Women told police they had been approached by a man who exposed himself and sometimes sexually assaulted them.

Detectives are urging anyone who believes they have been targeted but who hasn’t already come forward to contact them.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have been targeted as we have specialist officers ready to listen,” Det Con Janina Parol said.

You may also want to watch:

“A man is in custody but it’s possible there are more women who haven’t come forward, due to the number of incidents being investigated.”

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday (October 4) and is now in custody, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

Police are appealing for information on 101, on Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD286/29SEP21, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.