The death of an 11-year-old girl discovered at a block of flats where chemicals were found continues to be treated as "unexplained".

Police were called at around 4pm on Saturday - December 11 - to reports that a child was unresponsive at a flat in Sutton Street.

The girl - while not yet formally identified, is believed to be Fatiha Sabrin - was pronounced dead later that same day.

A total of three people were hospitalised; at the time of writing, one woman and a child remain in hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

According to a Met spokesperson, a number of people reported feeling unwell in at Nida House.

A sweep of the building subsequently carried out by the London Fire Brigade uncovered a quantity of chemicals – believed to be used for pest control.

Work is underway to remove the chemicals from the property, while Fatiha's death is being investigated by the Met’s specialist crime command.

Detective chief superintendent Marcus Barnett, in charge of policing for Tower Hamlets and Hackney, said: “Our thoughts remain first and foremost with Fatiha and her family.

"This is a tragic incident and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time and to understand what has happened."

DCI Barnett acknowledged how "distressing" the situation is for the remaining residents, who have been evacuated and are currently under the care of Tower Hamlets Council.

Addressing the tragedy, a spokesperson for the council pledged its support for all those who have been "displaced" from their homes.

The borough's mayor John Biggs called Fatiha's death "a terrible tragedy", while Shadwell ward councillor Rabina Khan described her passing as "heartbreaking".

Fatiha's next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A special post-mortem examination will take place in due course.