A Poplar man has been convicted after stabbing a man to death on the Isle of Dogs in a "petty" row over an alleged drugs debt.

At Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 29, Kwabena Boateng was convicted of murdering 33-year-old Mohamed Ensser in a "ruthless" attack last year and of being in possession of a knife.

The 21-year-old, of Dod Street, will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday (August 3).

Mohamed Ensser, 33, who was from Leyton - Credit: Met Police

Det Ch Insp Larry Smith said: "Our thoughts are with Mohamed's family.

"While I hope they can see that justice has been done, I understand the enormity of their grief in such a senseless loss."

Mohamed, who was from Leyton, was found with multiple stab wounds after police were called to reports of a fight on East Ferry Road on September 21.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, despite the efforts of officers and paramedics.

Mohamed had spent the evening in Stamford Hill with a friend before getting a cab to the Isle of Dogs.

Boateng spotted Mohamed outside a newsagent and accused him of owing money for drugs.

After an argument, Boateng pulled a large knife from his waistband.

Mohamed, in an attempt to defend himself, armed himself with a discarded toaster and urged Boateng to put the knife down.

But Boateng attacked and chased after him, and Mohamed tripped and fell between two cars.

Police say witnesses described "a horrific sight" as Boateng stood over Mohamed and plunged the knife into him.

Several people ran from their homes to try to help Mohamed, who was heard to say "I'm going to die" before he collapsed.

After the attack, Boateng and two associates rode away on bicycles.

Det Ch Insp Smith added: "Mohamed was not armed. He urged Boateng to settle things fairly if they must, but Boateng was ruthless and attacked without mercy.

"This was an assault carried out in full view of several bystanders and people watching from the windows of their homes.

"The argument was petty, involving an alleged drugs debt, and Boateng saw fit that the only way it could be resolved was with serious violence."

Boateng was arrested on November 11 by officers who found him hiding under a bed at an address in Stewart Street, Isle of Dogs.

He made no comment during his police interview.