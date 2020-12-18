Appeal after Langdon Park DLR knife attack

Published: 11:37 AM December 18, 2020

Police would like to speak to this woman - Credit: BTP

Police investigating a knife attack at Langdon Park DLR station have released a picture of a woman they would like to speak to.

Detectives continue to appeal for information after a woman is reported to have hit a man as he got off a train before lunging at him with a knife she had concealed.

They wrestled for control of the knife, which fell to the floor before the victim picked it up and ran out of the station, with the woman chasing him.

Det Con Hannah Ayling,said: “This was a violent attack at a prominent public place. Thankfully, it is not believed the victim sustained any serious injuries, but this could easily have not been the case."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened just before 9.30pm on Sunday, September 20, or who recognises the woman in the picture is asked to come forward.

Text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2000064928, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.