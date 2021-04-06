Woman from Limehouse charged after Kill the Bill protest
- Credit: MPS
A woman has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker after a Kill the Bill protest in central London.
Lucie Nduhirane, 34, of West India Dock Road, Limehouse, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 19.
The 34-year-old is one of six people to be charged after protests on April 3 against the government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which is going through Parliament.
Michael Thompson, 39, of Elderfield Road, Lower Clapton, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 20.
Pippa Roikonen, 30, of Queens Road, Peckham, and Tania McCleary, 23, of Palmerston Road, Acton, were charged with the same offence and will appear at the same court on the same date.
Samuel Roberts, 31, of Bowditch, Deptford, was charged with highway obstruction and obstructing a constable. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 20.
Estella Moreno, 24, of Reginald Street, Luton, has been charged with obstructing a constable and will appear at the same court on the same day.
One person has been issued with a penalty notice for a public order offence. Nine others have been reported for fines.
A total of 19 people have been bailed or released under investigation while 72 people – the majority arrested for breach of the peace - have been released with no further action taken.