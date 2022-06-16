The man accused of murdering 40-year-old Yasmin Begum - pictured - has denied the charge - Credit: Met Police

The man accused of fatally stabbing Yasmin Begum in Bethnal Green has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Yasmin, 40, was found with stab injuries which proved fatal at a property in Globe Road on March 24.

Police officers were alerted to welfare concerns when she did not arrive to pick up her children from school.

Quyum Miah, 40, of High Street, Homerton, was arrested on March 27 and charged with murder the following day.

He was also charged with burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

Miah appeared before Barkingside Magistrates' Court on March 28, and at the Old Bailey two days later when a plea hearing was fixed for June 15.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to both murder and burglary during yesterday's appearance at Woolwich Crown Court.

He admitted the two counts of fraud by false representation.

A trial date has been fixed for December 5 this year, while a pre-trial review will take place on November 21.

Miah was remanded in custody.