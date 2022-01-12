Police were called last night (January 11) to Manchester Road, Tower Hamlets following reports of a man carrying a metal pole - Credit: Google Maps

A man reportedly carrying a metal pole in the Isle of Dogs last night has been arrested.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called shortly after 11.22pm yesterday - January 11 - to Manchester Road following reports of a man carrying the metal weapon.

Officers attended, including specialist firearms officers. They detained the man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to the Met.

A number of road closures were put in place as a precaution which have since lifted.

The arrested man remains in police custody.