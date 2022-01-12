Reports of man 'carrying metal pole' in Isle of Dogs
Published: 9:52 AM January 12, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man reportedly carrying a metal pole in the Isle of Dogs last night has been arrested.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called shortly after 11.22pm yesterday - January 11 - to Manchester Road following reports of a man carrying the metal weapon.
Officers attended, including specialist firearms officers. They detained the man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.
There were no reports of any injuries, according to the Met.
A number of road closures were put in place as a precaution which have since lifted.
The arrested man remains in police custody.
