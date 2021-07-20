News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Man arrested following triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:58 PM July 20, 2021   
Arrest in Isle of Dogs triple stabbing

The man was arrested earlier today (Tuesday, July 20). - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) following last night's triple stabbing in the Isle of Dogs.

Three men were found with stab injuries yesterday evening - Monday, July 19 - after police had been called to a disturbance in Pepper Street.

A 22-year-old has since been arrested today - Tuesday, July 20 - at an address in Tower Hamlets on suspicion of section 18 GBH with intent.

He remains in custody at an east London police station.

The injuries of the three men - two in their 20s and one in his teens - have since been confirmed as not life-threatening.

Further updates are expected on their condition in due course.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6042/19Jul.

Knife Crime
Tower Hamlets News

