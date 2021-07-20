Man arrested following triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs
Published: 5:58 PM July 20, 2021
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) following last night's triple stabbing in the Isle of Dogs.
Three men were found with stab injuries yesterday evening - Monday, July 19 - after police had been called to a disturbance in Pepper Street.
A 22-year-old has since been arrested today - Tuesday, July 20 - at an address in Tower Hamlets on suspicion of section 18 GBH with intent.
He remains in custody at an east London police station.
The injuries of the three men - two in their 20s and one in his teens - have since been confirmed as not life-threatening.
Further updates are expected on their condition in due course.
Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6042/19Jul.
