Man arrested following triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs

Published: 5:58 PM July 20, 2021

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) following last night's triple stabbing in the Isle of Dogs.

Three men were found with stab injuries yesterday evening - Monday, July 19 - after police had been called to a disturbance in Pepper Street.

A 22-year-old has since been arrested today - Tuesday, July 20 - at an address in Tower Hamlets on suspicion of section 18 GBH with intent.

He remains in custody at an east London police station.

The injuries of the three men - two in their 20s and one in his teens - have since been confirmed as not life-threatening.

Further updates are expected on their condition in due course.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6042/19Jul.