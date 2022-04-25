A 45-year-old man was found with a head injury after being attack at Island Gardens DLR station just before 10pm last night (April 24) - Credit: Google Maps

A man has sustained a head injury after being attacked at Island Gardens DLR station.

Police were called to reports of an assault by the London Ambulance Service at 9.55pm last night (Sunday, April 24).

Officers attended. A 45-year-old man was found with a head injury.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

It was reported the man had been attacked by a group of males who had stolen his bag.

His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.