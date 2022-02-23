Man charged after alleged Brick Lane attack

A man has been charged in relation to an alleged assault on Brick Lane last July - Credit: Met Police

A man has been charged after an alleged assault on Brick Lane where the victim was hit in the face with a metal object.

Connor Donoghue, 20, of Sheldon Close, Harlow, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was arrested yesterday - Tuesday, February 22 - and was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing today.

Police say the charge relates to an attack on a man in the East End on July 25 last year.