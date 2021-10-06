Man, 19, charged after alleged sexual assaults in Tower Hamlets

Published: 7:36 AM October 6, 2021

Abdul Nadher Kayum was charged yesterday and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today - Credit: Met Police

A man has been charged yesterday following a string of alleged sexual assaults in Tower Hamlets.

Abdul Nadher Kayum, 19, of no fixed address, was charged yesterday, October 5, with three counts of sexual assault, five counts of indecent public exposure, and one count of outraging public decency.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between Tuesday, August 31, and Tuesday, September 28, around the E3 area.

Kayum will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today, October 6.