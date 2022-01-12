A man was stabbed at an address in Haydon Road, Dagenham - Credit: Google

A man from Bow who is accused of three offences following a stabbing in Dagenham is set to reappear in court next month.

Olukunle Afolabi was charged after a 37-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Haydon Road on Sunday morning (January 9).

Mr Afolabi, 32, of McCullum Road, is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 7.

He is accused of section 18 wounding with intent, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place and possession of class B drugs.

After being charged, Mr Afolabi appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 10).