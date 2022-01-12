News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bow man charged after Dagenham stabbing given court date

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:34 PM January 12, 2022
Haydon Road, Dagenham at the junction with Bennett's Castle Lane

A man was stabbed at an address in Haydon Road, Dagenham - Credit: Google

A man from Bow who is accused of three offences following a stabbing in Dagenham is set to reappear in court next month.

Olukunle Afolabi was charged after a 37-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Haydon Road on Sunday morning (January 9).

Mr Afolabi, 32, of McCullum Road, is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 7.

He is accused of section 18 wounding with intent, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place and possession of class B drugs.

After being charged, Mr Afolabi appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 10).

London Live News
Knife Crime
Tower Hamlets News
Barking and Dagenham News

