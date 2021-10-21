News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:50 AM October 21, 2021   
The men were shot outside Mile End tube station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Three people were stabbed on board a night bus outside Mile End station. - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged after three people were stabbed on board a night bus in Mile End.

Samuel Modeste, 34, of High Road, Leytonstone, has been charged with three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, October 21).

Police were called to Mile End Road at 12.48am yesterday (Wednesday, October 20) to reports of a man seen with a knife on board an N25 bus.

A 34-year-old man who was found stabbed remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Two other men, aged 34 and 22, were also taken to hospital with slash wounds which were not life-threatening.



Following the incident, Transport for London’s director of compliance, policing, operations and security Siwan Hayward said the company is "extremely saddened" by the news. 

“Our thoughts are with the people who have been injured, their family and friends and the operator Stagecoach will be offering support to the driver involved in this horrific incident.

“There is absolutely no place for violence on our network and everyone has the right to travel safely."

