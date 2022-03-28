News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man charged with murder of woman in Bethnal Green

Published: 8:50 AM March 28, 2022
Woman with nose piercing and hijab taking a selfie

Yasmin Begum died by multiple stab wounds. - Credit: Met Police

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman stabbed to death in Bethnal Green last week.

Police found a woman - since confirmed to be 40-year-old Yasmin Begum - with stab injuries at a property Globe Road on Thursday afternoon (March 24).

Officers had been responding to concerns for her welfare when she did not arrive to pick up her children from school.

Yasmin was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Quyum Miah, of High Street, Homerton, was arrested yesterday (March 27).

The 40-year-old has now been charged with Yasmin's murder, as well as burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

He is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today - Monday, March 28.

A special post-mortem carried out on Saturday - March 26 - confirmed the cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries.

