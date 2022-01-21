News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ranjith Kankanamalage death: Man charged with murder

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 6:03 PM January 21, 2022
Ranjith 'Roy' Kankanamalage... found dead in August

Ranjith Kankanamalage died in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park last August - Credit: Met Police

A Bow man has been charged with the murder of Ranjith Kankanamalage last year.

Ranjith, who was from Tower Hamlets, was found by emergency services with a head injury in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, Mile End on August 16.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

Eric Feld, 36, of Tredegar Road,  has been charged with murder and will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday, January 22.

London Live News
Tower Hamlets News

